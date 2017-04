* USD/INR trading at 59.34/35 versus its close of 59.29/30 on Tuesday tracking weakness in domestic equity markets in early trade and the absence of any other major triggers. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a broad range of 59.25 to 59.45 for the day. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into the debt and equity markets for near-term direction, while consumer price inflation data due on Thursday will also be watched, though a large impact on the foreign exchange market is unlikely. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot.