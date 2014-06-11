* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.07 percent, while
the broader NSE index is trading 0.1 percent higher.
* Defensive sectors such as healthcare and technology leading
the gains, with Infosys Ltd gaining 5.45 percent on
value buying. The IT index of the BSE is up 2.97
percent.
* Wipro Ltd up 2.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd gains 1.3 percent.
* Among drugmakers, Cipla Ltd gains 1.4 percent, while
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.02 percent.
* However, shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd fall as
much as 5.3 percent after the company set a floor price at a
discount of 9.7 percent to its Tuesday's close.
