* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.07 percent, while the broader NSE index is trading 0.1 percent higher. * Defensive sectors such as healthcare and technology leading the gains, with Infosys Ltd gaining 5.45 percent on value buying. The IT index of the BSE is up 2.97 percent. * Wipro Ltd up 2.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.3 percent. * Among drugmakers, Cipla Ltd gains 1.4 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 1.02 percent. * However, shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd fall as much as 5.3 percent after the company set a floor price at a discount of 9.7 percent to its Tuesday's close. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)