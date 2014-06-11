* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield
of 8.55 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the
day, above last week's cut-off yield of 8.5201 percent,
according to the median of a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
* The three-month t-bill yield is expected to be higher on
concerns of tight cash due to scheduled advance tax outflows
next week.
* The overnight call money rate was at 8.25-8.30
percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent as
traders overcovered on expectations of liquidity getting tight.
* The highest yield polled was 8.57 percent while the lowest was
at 8.50 percent on 91-day t-bills.
* The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.61 percent on
364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.6959
percent, the poll showed.
* For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.65 percent
while the lowest was 8.55 percent.
* The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion
rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday.
