* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.55 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, above last week's cut-off yield of 8.5201 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 12 traders. * The three-month t-bill yield is expected to be higher on concerns of tight cash due to scheduled advance tax outflows next week. * The overnight call money rate was at 8.25-8.30 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent as traders overcovered on expectations of liquidity getting tight. * The highest yield polled was 8.57 percent while the lowest was at 8.50 percent on 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.61 percent on 364-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.6959 percent, the poll showed. * For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.65 percent while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonre uters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma@thomson reuters.com)