* Shares of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd up as much as 3 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold" and increases the price target to 1,080 rupees from 770 rupees. * High operating leverage in banking, broking and other sectors is driving strong earnings, while investments in its distribution network is resulting in sustained growth, Deutsche said in a note. * "The stock being a big beneficiary of capital market revival, with benefits accruing across business segments," it said. * Deutsche has increased earnings estimates for Kotak by 7 percent for FY15 and 14 percent for FY16 and expects consolidated earnings to grow at a 28 percent CAGR over FY14-17. * Shares are up 2.89 percent to 926.10 rupees at 0537 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)