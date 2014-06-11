* Shares of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd up as much
as 3 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy"
from "hold" and increases the price target to 1,080 rupees from
770 rupees.
* High operating leverage in banking, broking and other sectors
is driving strong earnings, while investments in its
distribution network is resulting in sustained growth, Deutsche
said in a note.
* "The stock being a big beneficiary of capital market revival,
with benefits accruing across business segments," it said.
* Deutsche has increased earnings estimates for Kotak by 7
percent for FY15 and 14 percent for FY16 and expects
consolidated earnings to grow at a 28 percent CAGR over FY14-17.
* Shares are up 2.89 percent to 926.10 rupees at 0537 GMT.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)