* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2 basis points at 8.58 percent, from its Tuesday close of 8.56 percent, but stayed in a 3-basis-point band as the market is cautious ahead of results from debt limit auction to foreign investors. * Traders cited little impact from cutoffs at the treasury bills auction, as the outcome was largely in line with expectation. * The market was also little changed after data showed India's exports surged at their strongest pace in six months, rising 12.4 percent in May over the previous year. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield in an 8.55 percent to 8.59 percent band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)