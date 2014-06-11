* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.56 percent while
the broader NSE index is 0.61 percent lower after
hitting record highs for a fourth consecutive session.
* Investors book profit in most of the outperformers such as
Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which is down 1.3 percent, and
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which falls 2.9 percent.
* Earlier in the day, the BSE index rose as much as 0.59 percent
to a record high of 25,735.87, surpassing the previous high of
25,711.11 hit on Tuesday.
* The NSE index gained as much as 0.57 percent to a
fresh high of 7,700.05, surpassing its previous peak of
7,683.20.
* Real estate stocks continue to fall with the property sub
index of the BSE declining 4.1 percent. Shares of DLF
Ltd fall 4.8 percent while Unitech Ltd
declines 6.6 percent.
* However, defensive stocks such as technology and
pharmaceutical gained. Infosys Ltd up 3.5 percent
while Dr Reddy's Laboratories higher 0.96 percent.
