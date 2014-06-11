* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.56 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.61 percent lower after hitting record highs for a fourth consecutive session. * Investors book profit in most of the outperformers such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which is down 1.3 percent, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which falls 2.9 percent. * Earlier in the day, the BSE index rose as much as 0.59 percent to a record high of 25,735.87, surpassing the previous high of 25,711.11 hit on Tuesday. * The NSE index gained as much as 0.57 percent to a fresh high of 7,700.05, surpassing its previous peak of 7,683.20. * Real estate stocks continue to fall with the property sub index of the BSE declining 4.1 percent. Shares of DLF Ltd fall 4.8 percent while Unitech Ltd declines 6.6 percent. * However, defensive stocks such as technology and pharmaceutical gained. Infosys Ltd up 3.5 percent while Dr Reddy's Laboratories higher 0.96 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)