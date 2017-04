* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged on day at 8.56 percent. The yield came off 3 basis points to fall to 8.55 percent, the day's low after news agency NewsRise quoted a senior finance ministry official as saying the government is likely to issue a new 10-year bond only after the budget is finalised. * "We are assessing what will be the final borrowing figure based on expenditure needs of the government. That is done in the budget process," the official, who declined to be identified told NewsRise. "Once it is done, then only we will decide on issuing a new 10-year paper." * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield in an 8.55 percent to 8.59 percent band for the rest of the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)