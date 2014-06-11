BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Reoffer yield 0.286 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Throught Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.3bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1G0BR8
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.