BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.188
Yield 1.714 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Nord/LB & WGZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DKB0333
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.