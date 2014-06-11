BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sandvik AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2026
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.277
Yield 3.073 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 166.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & Societe Generale CIB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1078218218
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.