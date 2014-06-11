BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion
Maturity Date August 17, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.712 pct
Spread 17.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN US298785GN08
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.