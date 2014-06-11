June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date June 18, 2018

Coupon 3 month Libor + 15 basis points

Issue Price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 15 basis points

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch and Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1078021349

