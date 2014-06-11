June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat)

****

Tranche 1

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.051

Yield 1.896 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 117.6 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct January 4, 2021 DBR

****

Tranche 2

Maturity Date June 18, 2026

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.329

Yield 2.917 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 156 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct February 15, 2024 DBR

****

Common Terms

Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)