* Indian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, following losses in global stocks, and on foreign investor sales and caution ahead of inflation data. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.4 percent. * Asian shares slipped after Wall Street shares stepped back from record levels while civil war in Iraq supported oil prices. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 3.13 billion rupees ($52.87 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows, marking their first sales since May 29. * Traders focus on retail inflation and factory output data due later in the day. * A Reuters survey of economists found consumer price inflation probably eased to 8.4 percent in May, from April's three-month high of 8.59 percent as food prices fell slightly. * Industrial output data due around the same time is expected to show output expanded 1.9 percent annually in April after falling 0.5 percent in March. ($1 = 59.2000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)