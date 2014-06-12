* Shares of India's Bharti Airtel slump 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduces the target price to 265 rupees from 275 rupees, citing competition from rival Rel Jio's, a unit of Reliance Industries. * "Given its large spectrum holding and ongoing large-scale investments, we believe RJio's network at launch can add significant capacity to the sector - 60-80% of Bharti's current installed capacity," Credit Suisse said in a report on Thursday. * The stock has 32 "buys", 9 "holds" and 2 "sell" ratings, Thomson Reuters data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)