* USD/INR seen opening near 59.35 levels compared with Wednesday's close of 59.27/28, but seen range-bound in the near-term in the absence of fresh domestic triggers. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a range of 59.20 to 59.50 for the day with gains from foreign inflows being offset by dollar demand from importers. * The Indian rupee held in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, while mixed Asian currencies and shares also failed to provide any clear direction. * The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 60.01/60.11 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs. * Also on watch: CPI data for May and IIP data for April at 1200 GMT.