* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.54 percent on Wednesday, seen lower at open after debt quota auction for foreign investors received strong demand. * Bonds rose on Wednesday after a news report said the finance ministry may issue a new 10-year bond only after the budget is finalised. * After markets, India attracted 93.61 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. * The benchmark yield expected to trade in the 8.50-8.60 percent range for the day with a positive bias carrying on the momentum from Wednesday. * Foreign investors bought a net $305.8 million in debt on Tuesday, taking their total purchases in the debt market so far this month to $2.56 billion. * Also on watch: CPI data for May and IIP data for April at 1200 GMT.