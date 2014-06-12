* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.55 percent from its previous close of 8.54 percent on Wednesday, on mild profit-taking but seen in a tight band ahead of key consumer price inflation data at 1200 GMT. * Bonds seen well supported after foreign investors aggressively bid for the unutilised debt quota on Tuesday. * India attracted 93.61 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. * The Reuters survey of economists found consumer price inflation probably eased to 8.4 percent in May, from April's three-month high of 8.59 percent as food prices fell slightly. * Also on watch: Industrial production data for April. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield in a band of 8.55 percent to 8.60 percent during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)