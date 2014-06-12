* USD/INR trading at 59.33/34 versus its close of 59.27/28 in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers with traders watching the domestic stock market for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a range of 59.20 to 59.45 for the day. * The consumer price inflation data and the industrial output data due around 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) will be watched for cues. For a Reuters survey on the IIP and CPI, see * Local shares trading down 0.2 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. For a snapshot see. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)