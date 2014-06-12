* India's BSE index is up 0.35 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.16 percent higher, hovering near record highs hit in the previous session. * Oil stocks gain on continued hopes of policy reforms in the sector by the newly elected Narendra Modi government. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.2 percent, while Reliance Industries is up 0.9 percent. * Infosys Ltd gains 1 percent, adding to a 6.9 percent surge over the previous two sessions, after naming former SAP AG executive board member Vishal Sikka as Chief Executive Officer. * However, Bharti Airtel slumps 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral," citing competition from rival Rel Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)