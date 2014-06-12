* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points from the session low to trade flat on the day at 8.54 percent after a central bank deputy governor said there is no discussion for raising foreign investor limit in government debt at this point. * India is not considering raising the foreign investment limit in government bonds immediately, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday. * Yields have been mostly in a tight range as investors await the May consumer price inflation data and April industrial output data due after market hours. * India attracted 93.61 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)