* India's BSE index is up 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.24 percent higher. * Domestic-oriented stocks gain on continued hopes of reforms and economic revival by the newly elected Narendra Modi government. * HDFC Bank rises 2 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp advances 1.4 percent. * However, Bharti Airtel slumps 3 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral," citing competition from rival Rel Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)