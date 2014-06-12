* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged on day at 8.54 percent, as investors refrain from adding large positions ahead of key consumer prices inflation data. * The Reuters survey of economists found consumer price inflation probably eased to 8.4 percent in May, from April's three-month high of 8.59 percent as food prices fell slightly. * Earlier, bonds had pared some gains after a central bank deputy governor said there was no discussion for raising foreign investor limit in government debt at this point. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield in a 8.53-8.57 percent band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)