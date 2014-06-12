BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2019
Coupon 3 mont Euribor + 5 basis points
Reoffer price 100.011
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP MOrgan, Natixis and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible
Temporay ISIN DE000A11QBX8
Permanent ISIN DE000A11QBV2
