June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Thames Water Utilities Cayman finance Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date June 19, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.074

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, JPM, Lloyds & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1078777114

