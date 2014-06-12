BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 10, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.697
Reoffer price 99.997
Yield 1.001 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0245865834
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.