June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Christian Dior

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Yield 1.471 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.2bp

over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMCIC, HSBC, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011991371

