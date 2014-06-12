BANGALORE, JUNE 12 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25400 ICS-103(23mm) 30300 ICS-104(24mm) 35400 ICS-202(26mm) 42900 ICS-105(26mm) 31800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm) 43400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32600 ICS-105MMA(27) 36500 ICS-105PHR(28) 44400 ICS-105(28mm) 39900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40700 ICS-105(29mm) 41500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41700 ICS-105(30mm) 42500 ICS-105(31mm) 43500 ICS-106(32mm) 45100 ICS-107(34mm) 59500