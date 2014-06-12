June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Novomatic AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 23, 2021

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.875

Spread 193.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 222.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International

and Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN AT0000A182L5

