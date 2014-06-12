BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 28, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.686
Reoffer price 99.686
Yield 2.064 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1079038870
