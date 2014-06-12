BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 65 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 10.50 pct
Reoffer price 102.035
Yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 265 million Brazilian real
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1014862731
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.