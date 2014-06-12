Bangalore, Jun 12 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46,800 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 42,500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34,550 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40,250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 104,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29,000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25,500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16,550 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9,550 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9,100 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 39,000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14,300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23,500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 695 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 268 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 39,300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15,600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6,250 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 790 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 820 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 800 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 827 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 920 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 920 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1,420 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 74,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 64,500 3. Sunflower Oil 57,500 4. Kardi Oil 90,000 5. Linseed Oil 72,500 6. Sesame Oil 85,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 62,500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63,500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 55,100 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 60,000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 51,200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 55,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 64,500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 67,500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65,000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 65,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 745 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 785 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 50,000 4. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (5%) FOB Indonesia US$MT 1,230 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil (1.75%FFA)C&F India US$/M.T. 1,260 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified