BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Indian shares are set for a subdued start as positive retail inflation and factory data is seen getting overshadowed by a surge in oil prices. * Oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday, as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from the second-largest OPEC producer. * Energy companies such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp would be on watch. * India's industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels, while annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange were flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was down 0.5 percent. * Asian equities fell and crude oil hovered near nine-month highs early on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq hit risk appetite. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.52 billion rupees ($110 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 59.2800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272