* Indian shares are set for a subdued start as positive retail inflation and factory data is seen getting overshadowed by a surge in oil prices. * Oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday, as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from the second-largest OPEC producer. * Energy companies such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp would be on watch. * India's industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels, while annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange were flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index was down 0.5 percent. * Asian equities fell and crude oil hovered near nine-month highs early on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq hit risk appetite. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.52 billion rupees ($110 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 59.2800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)