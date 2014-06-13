* USD/INR seen opening near 59.33 levels compared with its previous close of 59.25/26, on weak global cues after tensions rose in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data. * Traders expect the pair to trade in a range of 59.20 to 59.50 during the day with some positive momentum after encouraging inflation data. * India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May, helped by slightly cooling food prices, while industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels. * The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Friday but remained near two-week lows against the yen after tensions rose in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data gave investors no reason to believe the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon. * The 3-month USD/INR pair trading at 60.02/60.12 levels in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. * See for a snapshot of Asian pairs.