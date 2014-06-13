* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.55 percent on Thursday, is expected to soften to around 8.53 levels at open on momentum after positive inflation data. * However, gains could be capped on weak global cues after tensions rose in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data. * The benchmark yield is expected to trade in the 8.51-8.55 range for the day. * India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May, helped by slightly cooling food prices, while industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels.[ * Oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday, as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from the second-largest OPEC producer.