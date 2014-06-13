* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.52 percent after data on Thursday showed consumer price inflation cooled to a three-month low of 8.28 percent in May. * India's new government got the best news on the economy in a year on Thursday, as industrial growth rebounded and retail inflation dropped to a three-month low - signs of an economic revival that could offset the threat of patchy summer rains. * Further gains in bonds seen unlikely after global oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies. * The 10-year yield is seen trading in 8.51-8.55 range for the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)