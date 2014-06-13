* USD/INR trading at 59.47/48, after hitting 59.4925, its strongest since May 15 and above its close of 59.25/26, tracking weak global cues following tensions in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data. * Asian stocks slid and crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq hit risk appetite. * Asian currencies were trading mixed against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to see some resistance around 59.50 levels and strong resistance at 59.60 levels. * The domestic stock market trading marginally higher and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)