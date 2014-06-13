* India's ADF Foods Ltd gains 8 percent after domestic high net worth individuals (HNIs) such as Nikhil Vora and Lashit Sanghvi bought stakes in the company via block deals on Thursday, dealers say. * Nikhil Vora net bought 225,000 shares while Lashit Sanghvi bought 300,000 shares in the packaged food company, at an average price of around 48 rupees a share, NSE data shows. * Lashit Sanghvi is the co-founder & non-executive director of domestic broker and asset management firm Alchemy Capital Management, while Nikhil Vora is the former managing director and head of research of IDFC Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)