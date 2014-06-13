BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's BSE index is up 0.17 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.16 percent higher. * Domestic oriented stocks, including those of lenders, gain after positive retail inflation and factory data. * India's new government got the best news on the economy in a year on Thursday, as industrial growth rebounded and retail inflation dropped to a three-month low, signs of an economic revival that could offset the threat of patchy summer rains. * HDFC Bank Ltd gains 1.8 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * In capital goods makers, Larsen & Toubro gains 0.6 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals rise 3.2 percent. * Caution prevails as oil prices surged to nine-month highs on Thursday as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272