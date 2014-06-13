* India's BSE index is up 0.17 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.16 percent higher. * Domestic oriented stocks, including those of lenders, gain after positive retail inflation and factory data. * India's new government got the best news on the economy in a year on Thursday, as industrial growth rebounded and retail inflation dropped to a three-month low, signs of an economic revival that could offset the threat of patchy summer rains. * HDFC Bank Ltd gains 1.8 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * In capital goods makers, Larsen & Toubro gains 0.6 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals rise 3.2 percent. * Caution prevails as oil prices surged to nine-month highs on Thursday as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)