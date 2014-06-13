* HSBC upgrades India's Mahindra and Mahindra to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,445 rupees from 1,340 rupees, saying it is the cheapest large-cap in the domestic autos universe. * "UV (utility vehicle) business is at a trough but with a favourable base in 2HFY15 and multiple triggers in FY16," the investment bank said in a report on Friday. * M&M shares are up 2 percent at 0515 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)