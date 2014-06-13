* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points from the day's low at 8.54 percent on profit-taking. It had closed at 8.55 percent on Thursday. * Traders expect yields in a tight range as optimism over easing inflation was offset by a jump in global oil prices due to fears of supply disruption. * Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high near $114 a barrel, as supply disruption fears took centre stage after the United States threatened military action in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who are pushing on towards Baghdad. * Meanwhile, investors also cautious as threat of patchy summer rains looms over inflation outlook in India. * India's monsoon rains were 48 percent below average levels in the week to June 11. India's farm sector accounts for 14 percent of its nearly $2 trillion economy. Poor rains this year could hit the summer crops, raising food prices and pressuring economic growth. * The 10-year yield is seen trading in an 8.51-8.56 range for the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)