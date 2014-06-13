* USD/INR trading at 59.45/46, after hitting 59.50 earlier in the session, its strongest since May 15 and above Thursday's close of 59.25/26, as losses in domestic shares and tensions in Iraq aid sentiment for the safe-haven dollar. * Asian stocks slid and crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq hit risk appetite. * Traders expect the pair to see some resistance around 59.50 levels for the day with strong resistance likely at 59.60. * The domestic stock market trading down 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies were trading mixed against the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)