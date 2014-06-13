* India's BSE index falls 1.3 percent while the NSE index is down 1.4 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day fall since Jan. 27 as crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday on the escalating civil war in Iraq. * Investors say higher crude oil price, if sustained, would increase India's subsidy bill and trade deficit. * Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries falls 1.5 percent while Axis Bank slumps 3.1 percent. * Tata Motors falls 2 percent while NTPC is down 4.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)