* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.58 percent after global oil prices surge on fears of a disruption in supply. The yield has climbed 8 basis points from the intraday low. * Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high near $115 a barrel on Friday, as supply disruption fears took centre-stage after the United States threatened military action in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who are pushing on towards Baghdad. * The 10-year yield is seen trading in an 8.58-8.61 range for the day.