* USD/INR trading at 59.63/64, after hitting 59.64, its strongest since May 13 and above Thursday's close of 59.25/26, as losses in domestic shares and tensions in Iraq aid sentiment for the safe-haven dollar. * Local shares trading down 1.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the pair to see some resistance at 59.60, with a close above that level being seen as bullish for the pair. * Asian stocks slid and crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq dulled risk appetite which had been buoyant just days before. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)