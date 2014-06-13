BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* USD/INR trading at 59.63/64, after hitting 59.64, its strongest since May 13 and above Thursday's close of 59.25/26, as losses in domestic shares and tensions in Iraq aid sentiment for the safe-haven dollar. * Local shares trading down 1.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the pair to see some resistance at 59.60, with a close above that level being seen as bullish for the pair. * Asian stocks slid and crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq dulled risk appetite which had been buoyant just days before. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.35 pct 1 MONTH 06.41 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.926 pct(12