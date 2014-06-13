* Indian shares are seen consolidating next week as crude oil prices at nine-month high could prompt some investors to pare down some positions after record highs hit on Wednesday. * Surge in crude oil prices, if sustained, would increase India's subsidy bill and trade deficit. * Traders expect India's wholesale inflation data for May due on Monday to at least not spring any negative surprise after positive retail inflation and factory output data. * Foreign flows also on radar to gauge risk appetite ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on further tapering its bond purchases and its cues on interest rates on Wednesday. * Also, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's board is meeting on Thursday in Delhi. Expectations are the meeting may take up several issues of reforms for retail investors. * Investors keenly await details from Infosys and Reliance Industries annual shareholders meetings next week for future growth strategies of the respective companies. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: Infosys AGM Mon: India's wholesale inflation data for May Wed: U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on tapering bond purchases and interest rates; Reliance Industries AGM Thurs: SEBI Board Meet (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)