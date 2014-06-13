* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will closely monitor the evolving geo-political situation in Iraq to gauge its impact on global crude oil prices which has the potential to push up domestic inflation. * India imports two-thirds of its oil needs and oil importers are the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market. * On Friday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points on the day while the rupee saw its biggest single-day and biggest weekly fall in four-and-half months. The unit fell as low as 59.80 to a dollar, its lowest since May 13, before closing at 59.76/77. * The benchmark 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.52 to 8.72 percent broad range next week with traders closely monitoring oil prices and U.S treasury yields. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a 59.00 to 60.00 per dollar range with traders expecting the central bank to intervene to prevent excessive volatility outside this range. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday will also be watched for cues.