June 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Neopost SA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date June 23, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.462

Yield 2.585 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 179.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011993120

