BRIEF-Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition to change name to Woojung BSC
April 25 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
April 25 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. government's costs could increase by $2.3 billion in 2018 if Congress and President Donald Trump decide not to fund Obamacare-related payments to health insurers, according to a study released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.