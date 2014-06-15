ISLAMABAD, June 15 Pakistan's army said on Sunday it had launched a "comprehensive operation" against militants holed up in the tribal North Waziristan region, a week after a brazen insurgent attack on the country's busiest airport.

"Our valiant armed forces have been tasked to eliminate these terrorists regardless of hue and colour, along with their sanctuaries," the army said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Catherine Evans)